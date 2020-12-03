Second Largest Commercial Insurer Covers Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing for All Pregnancies

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that the second largest commercial health plan in the United States has extended coverage of non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) to all singleton pregnancies. This announcement comes on the heels of the largest U.S. health plan's expansion earlier this week. Natera now estimates that over 90% of all commercially-covered lives will have average risk NIPT coverage.

Natera, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Natera, Inc.)
Natera, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Natera, Inc.)

These expansions follow the publication of a revised guideline by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) in collaboration with the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM), that supports offering aneuploidy screening options, including NIPT, to all patients, regardless of maternal age or baseline risk.1

"The decrease in false negatives and false positives when switching from older screening modalities to NIPT is dramatic. Increased access to these more accurate tests should translate to a meaningful impact on health outcomes for more pregnancies," said Herman Hedriana, MD, MFM, Professor of Clinical Obstetrics and Gynecology and Director, Maternal-Fetal Medicine at UC Davis Health.

"With the decisions made this week, all 20 of the largest commercial payors now cover NIPT, independent of prior risk," said Ramesh Hariharan, General Manager of Natera's Women's Health business. "With our unique SNP-based NIPT, we will have an even greater opportunity to make a positive impact on prenatal care."

About Panorama®

Panorama reveals a baby's risk for severe genetic disorders as early as nine weeks into pregnancy. The test uses a unique single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP)-based technology to analyze fetal/placental DNA obtained through a blood draw from the mother. It is the only commercially available test that differentiates between maternal and fetal DNA to assess the risk of aneuploidies. The test also screens twin pregnancies for zygosity and fetal sex of each baby, and identifies risk for more genetic conditions in twin pregnancies than any other NIPT. Panorama is one of several genetic screening tests from Natera designed to help families on the path to parenthood. Natera has published 23 papers, studying over 1.3 million patients, since the launch of Panorama - the largest body of evidence in the space today.

Panorama has been developed and its performance characteristics determined by Natera, the CLIA-certified laboratory performing the test. The test has not been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). CAP accredited, ISO 13485 certified, and CLIA certified.

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, Calif. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com. Follow Natera on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, our ability to successfully increase demand for and grow revenues for our product offerings, whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy and performance of our screening tests, or of the benefits of our screening tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers, or coverage and reimbursement determinations from third-party payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 510-826-2350

Media: Paul Greenland, VP of Corporate Marketing, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com

References

  1. ACOG Practice Bulletin 226: Screening for Fetal Chromosomal Abnormalities. Published August 2020.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/second-largest-commercial-insurer-covers-non-invasive-prenatal-testing-for-all-pregnancies-301185475.html

SOURCE Natera, Inc.

