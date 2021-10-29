Second-Largest Cryptocurrency Ether Climbs to Record High

(Bloomberg) -- Ether, the largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, climbs as much as 3.3% to a record high of $4,391.81, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The milestone follows an all-time peak for Bitcoin last week of almost $67,000, spurred by bets on increasing mainstream adoption of digital assets.

