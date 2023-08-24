Second lawsuit filed in 'cat and mouse' road rage crash

Aug. 24—WILKES-BARRE — A hair stylist at Sports Page Great Haircuts suffered severe injuries when a Jaguar crashed into the William Street, Pittston, business during what Pittston City police allege was a road rage incident involving two drivers on Oct. 15, 2022.

The hair stylist, Tracy Roche, of West Pittston, through her attorney, Michael A. Lombardo III, of Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn, of Kingston, filed a civil lawsuit in Luzerne County Court on Tuesday against the two drivers, Joseph Evans and Christopher Dailey, alleging negligence.

It is the second lawsuit filed against Evans and Dailey for the crash; the business' owner, Stephen Salvaggio, filed suit earlier this year.

Only Dailey, 32, of West Pittston, was criminally charged by Pittston police for the crash. He is facing trial on three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of reckless endangerment and five traffic violations in November before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Pittston police in court records allege Dailey, operating a Kia Optima, caused a Jaguar SUV, operated by Evans, to crash into the barbershop.

According to the criminal complaint, Dailey used a right turning lane on Wyoming Avenue, West Pittston, in an attempt to pass Evans, but was unsuccessful. Dailey then blew his horn continuously and sped up while traveling behind the Jaguar on the Fort Jenkins Bridge leading into Pittston.

Evans stopped and got out of the Jaguar and exchanged words with Dailey, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Evans then drove off being pursued by Dailey. As they turned onto William Street, Dailey allegedly swerved his Kia into the Jaguar that crashed into Sports Page.

Lombardo in the suit described the road rage chase a "cat and mouse game" between Evans and Dailey.

The civil suit alleges Roche was inside the business with her pet dog when the Jaguar crashed into the building. Roche was struck with debris and sustained injuries to her head, cervical spine, spine and lumbar spine and suffered a concussion.

The suit further alleges Roche has sustained a loss of everyday pleasures, suffers post traumatic stress disorder and has lost wages and income due to her injuries.