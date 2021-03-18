Second lawsuit filed, lawyer claims six total claims are coming against Deshaun Watson

The number of Deshaun Watson apparently accusers continues to increase, thanks to the apparent efforts of a Houston lawyer to solicit more clients.

As promised by attorney Tony Buzbee, a second assault lawsuit was filed on Wednesday against the Texans quarterback. On social media, Buzbee claims that four more are coming.

“Third lawsuit of now six to be filed, against Deshaun Watson, alleging assault,” Buzbee said on Instagram. “This one is the most egregious, to date. Again, I won’t share details here, but we have open courts in our Texas Constitution, meaning all lawsuits are public record. Our staff has received numerous calls. We screen each one, and I personally talk with and screen any individual on whose behalf we file. I’ve been doing this a long time. I don’t need ‘fame,’ and, to be quite honest, and I say this as modestly as I can, if I never made another penny I would be quite okay. Point is, I’m not pursuing these cases for the money, and every woman who has filed thus far has only plead the minimum amount to invoke the court’s jurisdiction ($500). This isn’t about the money!!

“And to be clear: I’ve had many high profile cases in my life. I represented a sitting governor when he faced life in prison. I’ve represented widows, orphans, amputees, and those horribly burned or injured. As lead, I’ve handled many mass torts and class actions recovering hundreds of millions of dollars. I’ve tried and won some of the largest cases in Texas history. But, I will say I’ve never faced the nastiness and vitriol I’ve experienced in this case. People are crazy! Threatening my kids? People I know? Threatening my fiancé? Telling me they will kill me or they hope I die? All because of football?? Get a grip!! Yet: We won’t be deterred or intimidated by key board warriors. As a Recon Marine I’ve seen danger — I’m not at all concerned by dumb shits with a keyboard. Haha. I’ll continue to proudly represent those who are written off and marginalized in our society. These cases are exactly why many of us became lawyers.”

The second lawsuit, again filed by a plaintiff operating under a pseudonym, looks a lot like the first lawsuit. Both entail massages that the masseuses claim were intended to be more than massages.

In the second case, the masseuse flew from Atlanta to Houston to provide a massage to Watson. Like the first case, the complaint alleges assault.

Watson generally has denied wrongdoing. He deserves the benefit of all protections that apply to those accused of wrongdoing. No one went to the police, and no one filed criminal charges against him. Buzbee has used his social-media platform to recruit others to come forward.

Whether any, some, or all of them can make viable claims backed up by the law and the facts remains to be seen. By all appearances, Watson intends to defend himself in court.

Second lawsuit filed, lawyer claims six total claims are coming against Deshaun Watson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk