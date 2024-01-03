Second Lincoln Park shooting defendant pleads guilty to lesser conspiracy charge

Jan. 2—CHEYENNE — The second defendant in last year's Lincoln Park shooting entered a guilty plea last month to a charge twice reduced from what was originally filed.

Julian Espinoza, 16, was originally charged with accessory before the fact to first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of BayLee Carabajal-Clark in April. When a jury found the shooter, 17-year-old Johnny Munoz, guilty of second-degree murder in early December, an amendment to the charge was made in the Espinoza case.

On Dec. 6, Espinoza's lawyer, Marci Linde, filed a plea agreement to a lesser charge, accessory before the fact to involuntary manslaughter, according to court documents.

The filing indicates that the charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines. The document went on to say that Espinoza and the state agree that he will be "incarcerated for no less than five years and no more than seven years." It also added a recommendation to the Youthful Offender Program.

The order was signed by the assistant district attorney in the case, William Edelman, Linde and Espinoza himself. He will be sentenced after a pre-sentence investigation is complete.

Munoz was also charged, initially, with a conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charge after the pair was arrested in May. Initial statements and filings by law enforcement suggested that Espinoza drove Munoz past Lincoln Park on the morning of April 30 because Munoz wanted to shoot the victim's cousin, Joey Carabajal Jr.

They argued that Munoz intended to hit Carabajal, missed and killed Carabajal-Clark instead. During Munoz's lengthy jury trial that began in late November, his defense presented more information that contradicted that initial narrative.

Munoz's lawyers argued that he was not aware of Carabajal, and presented evidence from witness interviews to support their case. They also argued that law enforcement mishandled the case from the start, presenting evidence that suggested that police mismanaged the crime scene and chased false leads. Most notably, they referenced previously unknown information about the presence of firearms among the teens at Lincoln Park that night, quoting a member of Carabajal-Clark's family who said that "everyone" at the park had a gun that night.

The lawyers also pointed out that Edelman and the state could not produce a single gun in connection with the case from either side.

Ultimately, after deliberating over the course of two days, the jury acquitted Munoz on the first-degree murder and conspiracy charges, but did find him guilty of a lesser included charge of second-degree murder.

Currently, Espinoza and his co-defendant in the case are both awaiting a pre-sentence investigation report, which can sometimes take months to complete. Neither of their criminal dockets in Laramie County District Court contained any information on a sentencing date as of Tuesday.

