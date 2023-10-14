Second Lincoln Park shooting defendant denied transfer to juvenile court

Oct. 14—CHEYENNE — A second Lincoln Park shooting defendant was denied a transfer to juvenile court, according to court docket entries made last week.

Julian Espinoza, 16, filed a motion to transfer his case to juvenile court in September. On Oct. 6, the court ruled that his case would remain in Laramie County District Court. The court filing on this matter is confidential.

Espinoza was arrested with 17-year-old Johnny Munoz, who allegedly shot and killed 16-year-old BayLee Carabajal-Clark on April 30. Law enforcement alleges that Espinoza drove Munoz by Lincoln Park at the time of the shooting and conspired with him to commit murder.

Espinoza is charged with conspiracy to commit and aiding and abetting first-degree murder. Munoz faces first-degree murder and conspiracy first-degree murder charges.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Munoz also was denied a transfer to juvenile court for his charges in August. At that time, District Judge Steven Sharpe ruled that Munoz could not be tried as a juvenile, because he should be tried in the same court as his co-defendants.

"If this court were to transfer (Munoz's) case to juvenile court, his case would be handled in a separate court than that of his co-defendants," court documents denying Munoz's request read. "... The desirability of trial and disposition of the offense in one court requires that this court weigh this factor in favor of the state and against the transfer."

In that filing, Sharpe weighed seven factors, outlined by the Juvenile Justice Act, in which a minor above the age of 14 could be tried as an adult. Sharpe found that only one factor weighed in favor of transferring Munoz's case to juvenile court.

As of Friday, no such court filing was available for the Espinoza case.

Twin brothers Jalen and Santana Trujillo, 19, were also allegedly in the vehicle at the time of the incident, reports from the Cheyenne Police Department said. They have both been charged with misdemeanor accessory after the fact to first-degree murder (not a relative). Their case will be heard in Laramie County Circuit Court.

The trial for Espinoza and Munoz was recently rescheduled from Oct. 16 to Nov. 28.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.