Second loaded gun found on Raytown South campus this week, school district says

A loaded gun was found during a police search of a student’s car at Raytown South High School on Wednesday morning, according to a letter sent to parents by the school district.

This was the second incident where Raytown police were called to the campus to search a student for bringing a loaded gun on campus this week.

Raytown police were called to the scene Wednesday after a school administrator reported discovering a loaded weapon in a student’s vehicle, said Danielle Nixon, a spokeswoman for the school district. A letter was sent home to parents detailing the incident and alerting them that Raytown police was investigating.

Earlier that morning school security officers witnessed the attempted theft of a student’s vehicle. Shortly after, they alerted school administrators who conducted a check for missing items alongside the student, according to the letter.

During the check, an administrator found a loaded gun within the car. Police were called to investigate the weapon and search the rest of the vehicle. Other items were recovered within the vehicle by police, the letter said.

The school does not allow weapons on school property and the matter will be dealt with according to school policy, Nixon said.

This is the second incident this week of a weapon being found on Raytown South’s campus.

On Monday, law enforcement was called to investigate reports of a student bringing a loaded gun to school. The campus was closed, with no one allowed to enter or leave the building, as officers searched for the weapon. About 40 minutes later, the weapon was found and the student responsible was taken into juvenile custody.

Both the school and Raytown police continue to investigate.