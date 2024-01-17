Update: Second New London boy involved in fatal UTV crash dies from injuries

Jan. 17—WILLMAR

— The second of three New London brothers involved in a UTV crash earlier this month has died, due to his injuries.

Harrison Jeffrey Dahl, 11, of New London, has died, according to a Wednesday morning update from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Lara Dahl, the boy's mother, wrote in a Caring Bridge post dated Jan. 16 that, "Harrison went to be with Jesus at 2:10 this afternoon. He fought so hard but his little body couldn't handle all the stress and trauma ... We love you Harry so very much and are so proud of you. I know Jesus and Will were there to greet you into heaven."

In a post dated Jan. 12, Lara Dahl wrote that Harrison Dahl needed more time to heal. She said he was a fighter and the family was "waiting and praying for him to show us when he's ready to wake up." She said Harrison was sent letters from his classmates and that they had decorated his room with them.

Drew Wayne Dahl, 10 , was discharged over the past two days, according to the same post by Lara Dahl. She said his laceration was healing up well, and he was able to see his entire class via Zoom. "He needs to take it easy for the next month," Lara Dahl wrote, "so after his FaceTime with his buddy they made a plan that he can be the ref of the football game."

Lara Dahl continued in her Jan. 12 post that it was also William Dahl's honor walk. "To see all the family, close family friends and nurses in the hallway honoring him was something he so much deserved," she said. She went on to state that she and her husband, Mike Dahl, were at a loss for words for all the love and support the family had been receiving from their community. "We are just blown away by the love that our boys and family are receiving. We cannot thank everyone enough."

In addition to a

Caring Bridge site

for the family, a

GoFundMe page

has also been set up to help the Dahl family. So far, more than $166,000 has been raised.

According to the

Minnesota State Patrol,

the crash was reported at 3:49 p.m. Sunday, after the UTV collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of 95th Street Northwest and Minnesota Highway 9, in Norway Lake Township. The 15-year-old brother, William John Dahl, was the UTV driver, according to the accident report. William died on January 9.

The driver of the pickup truck, Matthew Leroy Anderson, 40, of Sunburg, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt as were the two younger boys in the UTV.

Alcohol was not involved in the crash, according to the State Patrol. Road conditions were reported as snowy and icy at the time.