Second Lost Lake lawsuit accuses Forestburgh of anti-Hasidic bias: Here are the details

FORESTBURGH - A federal lawsuit alleges a zoning change adopted by the town of Forestburgh in November seeks to stop Jewish developers from building a 2,600-home residential community that would be known as Lost Lake Resort.

This is the second civil rights lawsuit filed against the town by the developers seeking to stop what they allege are persistent and ongoing efforts by the town to stop Orthodox Jews seeking to build and buy homes in the town.

The first lawsuit was filed against the town and various town officials in December 2022 and is still ongoing.

The new lawsuit was filed on behalf of two limited liability corporations, Lost Lake Holdings LLC and Mischconos Mazah LLC, and a Jewish rabbi and his wife.

The plaintiffs allege the zoning change violates the federal Fair Housing Act and the United States Constitution.

According to the lawsuit, in 2011 the town enthusiastically supported a Texas developer's proposal to build more than 2,000 homes on a 3.3-square-mile parcel and granted rezoning for the property.

In 2013, the town approved the first phase of the project, consisting of 400 homes and a nine-hole golf course.

After the project was sold to Orthodox Jewish developers for $9.5 million in 2020, the lawsuit alleges the town immediately changed its position toward the project.

The lawsuit claims the town engaged in massive resistance to the project at every turn, including denial of building permits, imposition of exorbitant new fees on the project, and numerous procedural irregularities designed to stop the development.

These included excessive tax assessments, which a state appeals court recently disallowed.

The lawsuit alleges all of these efforts were designed to prevent Orthodox Jews from moving to the town. While the project would sell homes to people regardless of their race or religion, there is substantial demand for housing in the region by Orthodox Jews, the lawsuit says.

The town, pressured by local residents, is attempting to stop the project to prevent an influx of Orthodox Jews, the lawsuit alleges.

The town's November 2023 zoning change sought to not just obstruct the project but destroy it altogether by taking away its approved zoning status and rendering it a non-conforming use subject to various measures designed to permanently prevent any part of the project from going forward, the lawsuit claims.

The suit seeks a federal court injunction declaring the law adopting the zoning change invalid and preventing it from being enforced.

"The Fair Housing Act and the Constitution forbid local governments from using their zoning power to discriminate on the basis of race or religion," Eric Treen, one of the lawyers for the plaintiffs, said in a statement. "Any abuse of a local jurisdiction's zoning power to prevent minorities from obtaining housing in the town is antithetical to our civil rights laws and our Constitution, and must be stopped."

Town officials were not immediately available for comment Friday.

