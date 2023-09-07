Second Macon teenager caught on video, arrested in June parking lot murder, warrant shows

Police arrested a second Macon teenager Wednesday in the shooting death of a man in Bibb County, according to an arrest warrant where investigators alleged they have a video recording of the shooting.

Police charged Darrell Lester Wilson III, 18, with murder after linking him to the June death of Eric Thomas, 21, a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant obtained by the Telegraph shows.

Thomas was found shot to death in a car in the parking lot at 2241 Montpelier Ave. near Pio Nono Avenue June 16 after someone called 911 just before 8 p.m., Telegraph archives show. Bibb County deputy coroner Ronnie Miley declared Thomas dead.

Wilson can be seen on video walking up to Thomas’ car in the lot and opening fire from the passenger side window, according to the warrant.

He ended up shooting Thomas to death while also shooting Marcello Williams, 17, who was also arrested for Thomas’ murder in June, according to a prior statement by the sheriff’s office. It’s unclear what Williams’ connection to Wilson was and why Williams was also arrested for murder.

In addition to the video, several witnesses independently identified Wilson as the shooter and said he knew Williams, the warrant said.

It was unclear in the warrant whether Williams also fired shots at the scene, or what motive Wilson might have had for the shooting.

Police arrested Wilson for the murder at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Bibb County Jail. He was held without bond.