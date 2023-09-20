Second major Portsmouth criminal case in a month thrown out due to prosecutors’ mistakes

PORTSMOUTH — A man accused of murdering another man outside a Portsmouth strip club a year and a half ago was set free last week after a judge dismissed all charges against him due to mistakes made by prosecutors.

It was the second time in less than a month that a major Portsmouth criminal case was thrown out after a judge determined the city’s Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office had failed to properly follow legal rules regarding when and how information must be turned over to the defense.

Just as in the first case — which involved a home daycare operator accused of causing several children to be injured in a fire when she left them alone to go to the store — the judge dismissed the charges with prejudice, meaning prosecutors can’t seek to refile them.

In the most recent instance, Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales and her staff filed motions challenging Circuit Judge Kenneth Melvin’s dismissal decision, arguing they complied with the rules and met deadlines. The judge denied their first motion and confirmed his decision in an order filed Monday. Morales’ office responded by filing another motion, this time asking for a public hearing on the matter.

The most recent dismissal happened Sept. 13, and involved a Feb. 1, 2022, shooting outside the Krystal Cabaret club on George Washington Highway. One man was killed and another was seriously injured.

The accused gunman, Jamal Cannon, was charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding and two weapons charges in the slaying of 27-year-old D’Quonn Epps and wounding of Reginald Roberts. The three men had gotten into a fight inside the club that continued outside. Canon was arrested several months later, in December, and was held without bond until last week.

His trial got underway last week in Portsmouth Circuit Court with jury selection and testimony from two witnesses. But when Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Warman called Roberts to testify, defense attorney Michael Massie objected.

Massie told the judge that prosecutors had failed to provide Roberts’ address on their witness list by the set deadline, and he objected to Roberts testifying as a result.

Discovery rules require that both sides in a criminal case provide a list of potential witnesses with addresses before trial so the other side can reach them for possible questioning if they choose. The discovery order in the Cannon case required it be turned over 21 business days before trial.

While exceptions are allowed for confidential informants and victims who specifically state that they fear having their addresses made public, the reasons for omitting the information must be submitted. No such designation was made for Roberts on the list prosecutors submitted before the deadline. A list filed after the deadline, however, included the information.

Massie also argued prosecutors failed to timely disclose information about any deals that may have been offered Roberts in exchange for his testimony.

“That’s the problem with these cases,” Massie told the judge at a bench conference, according to a trial transcript included in Canon’s court file. “They throw this information at the defense at the last minute.”

While Warman conceded during the conference that he’d made a mistake, he said he’d corrected it 18 (calendar) days before trial. He also argued he had a right not to provide the information, and that the defense was trying to use a technicality to throw out a serious criminal case.

Warman said Massie — who also represented the daycare operator whose case was tossed in August over discovery issues — has made it a habit to find “any small, tiny thing (we) haven’t done in discovery and blow it up into some big deal.”

“That’s exactly what’s happening here,” Warman told Melvin.

The judge ruled that prosecutors had violated discovery rules and that Roberts could not be called as a witness. He also refused to declare a mistrial. Unable to continue after that, Warman didn’t call any other witnesses and Melvin dismissed the case.

In their motion filed this week, prosecutors claimed Massie misrepresented the laws regarding discovery. They also complained that Melvin entered his dismissal order before discussing the matter in a conference call with both sides Monday, and argued that Monday’s call and another one on Friday should have been held on the record.

“Given that this was a case alleging violent felonies of the most serious nature, including First Degree Murder, that was essentially dismissed based on a misrepresentation made by Counsel for the Defendant, this is a serious issue of public concern,” prosecutors wrote in their motion.

“Therefore the Commonwealth requests that this Court have an open and public hearing in which this matter may be heard, and the Court’s reasoning and positions may be stated on the record, and during which the Commonwealth may state on the record its objections both to the denial of the Motion to Reconsider and Vacate as well as the Dismissal Order.”

Melvin had not ruled on the motion as of Wednesday morning.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com