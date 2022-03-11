Second man in 1997 Modesto home robbery case may have sentence commuted, DA says

A man involved in a violent 1997 Modesto home robbery may have his sentence commuted after serving almost 25 years in prison, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office said this week.

Darnell Leo Green, 51, formerly of Modesto, still faces decades more in prison, but he could become eligible for parole much sooner after the Executive Board of the State Board of Parole Hearings recommended him for commutation during a Feb. 14 hearing.

Gov. Gavin Newsom will now look at the recommendation and decide whether to commute, meaning lessen, Green’s nearly 46-year sentence.

Green was one of several people involved in the 1997 robbery, according to the DA’s Office news release.

Wearing masks and carrying guns, the robbers kicked down the door into the home of someone they knew. They ordered a 3-year-old and five adults to lay face-down on the floor.

Green ordered one of the male victims to take off his clothes, then searched his buttocks for drugs and money.

Afterward, three of the adults were able to recognize Green as one of the robbers, and the number associated with his gang was written on the window of the home. One witness later received a death threat.

Green was convicted of robbery in an inhabited dwelling, along with an enhancement for using a firearm, two counts of attempted robbery using a firearm, conspiracy to commit robbery, criminal gang activity with use of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was sentenced to 48 years in prison after the conviction, but it was reduced to 45 years and eight months during an appeal in 2001.

The DA’s Office said Green has violated prison rules multiple times over the years. He was arrested in 2001 in connection with bringing a controlled substance into the prison, engaged in a 2006 prison riot and tested positive for marijuana in 2014.

Green also has been convicted of other felonies, including one where he threatened to kill a woman while holding a gun to her head.

Green had applied to the governor for commutation in 2019, as he was not eligible for pardon because of his additional felony convictions.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in 2021 recommended Green be released from prison.

In August of that year, he had a hearing on the matter in which he submitted proof of educational and entrepreneurial courses he completed in prison, as well as letters ensuring he would have housing and employment upon release. Green’s spouse, a co-defendant in the robbery, spoke on his behalf, too. However, Judge Thomas Zeff denied the request.

At this year’s hearing, Deputy District Attorney Victoria Vasquez argued Green had not adequately addressed his addiction issues, showed a lack of remorse and still posed a threat to public safety.

On Feb. 15, the board decided to recommend to the governor that Green be released from custody.

Co-defendant also commuted

Another man involved with the case is already out of prison after having his sentence commuted earlier.

Richard Alexander Richardson was granted parole in 2020 under youthful offender laws, according to DA’s Office spokesman John Goold. The parole was originally denied in a hearing the year before.

Then-Gov. Jerry Brown commuted Richardson’s sentence in December 2018, making him immediately eligible for parole after serving more than 20 years of his 47-year sentence for the robbery.

Richardson had “stopped associating with gang members and has dedicated himself to rehabilitation,” Brown wrote in the declaration.

During his time in San Quentin State Prison, Richardson has served as editor-in-chief of the prison’s newspaper, earned his associate’s degree and participated in self-help programs.

Goold, as a deputy district attorney, argued against Richardson’s release because of “continued gang activity,” including trafficking marijuana between prison buildings.

Richardson also served six years for initiating a shooting spree at police officers in 1991, prosecutors said.