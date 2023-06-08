Second man admits guilt in Whitmer kidnap plot

Jun. 8—BELLAIRE — Shawn Fix knew Adam Fox, knew Fox had a plan "to attack" Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her security detail, and, in August 2020, used a phone to help Fox and others locate Whitmer's Antrim County summer home for a drive-by surveillance.

Fix, 40, of Belleville, on Wednesday acknowledged these facts during a plea hearing in 13th Circuit Court, after questioning by Michigan Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin, chief prosecutor in the case of five men locally charged with plotting to kidnap the Michigan governor.

Fix pleaded guilty to a single charge of providing material support for an act of terrorism — a 20-year felony — agreed to unspecified restitution and will cooperate with prosecutors.

A plea document filed in 13th Circuit Court and signed by Fix and attorneys states sentencing guidelines range from 21 to 35 months.

Fix had previously pleaded not guilty to providing support for the plot.

The state, in exchange, dropped a second charge of being in possession of a firearm while committing a felony, which, if found guilty, would have added a mandatory two-year, consecutive sentence.

Fox, 39, of Wyoming, is characterized by federal prosecutors as the ringleader in the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan's governor and is serving 16 years in prison on related conspiracy and weapons charges.

Fix is the second defendant to plead guilty and agree to cooperate with prosecutors.

In March, Brian Higgins, 54, of Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to a single charge of attempting to provide material support for an act of terrorism —a five-year felony — as part of an agreement negotiated with prosecutors on Wednesday.

Also charged in Antrim County with providing support and possession of firearms during a felony are Eric Molitor and twin brothers Michael Null and William Null, who face a jury trial beginning Aug. 21 before 13th Circuit Court Judge Charles Hamlyn.

Molitor and the Nulls have pleaded not guilty; all five men are free on bond pending trial, court records show.

Rollstin declined to comment following the plea hearing; Fix's attorney, Nicole Dougherty, spoke briefly with reporters and said she and Fix would wait until after sentencing to make a public statement about the plea.

Previous testimony in state and federal courts stated the men were angry about Whitmer's executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic and believed mask and possible vaccine mandates violated their civil rights.

Extensive audio, video, social media and text evidence presented during a preliminary hearing last summer in 86th District Court, stated the plan included kidnapping the governor from her summer home on Birch Lake near Elk Rapids and conducting a mock trial.