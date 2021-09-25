Second man arraigned in reporter assault case; Kingsley man joins TC man in facing misdemeanor charges

Sep. 25—TRAVERSE CITY — A second defendant pleaded not guilty Friday to assaulting a Record-Eagle reporter during a meeting last month of Citizens Liberating Michigan, a group that opposes mask and vaccination mandates.

Michael Francis Adams, 55, of Kingsley appeared in a videoconference hearing before 86th District Chief Magistrate Tammi Rodgers along with his Traverse City-based attorney Matthew Benedict. Adams waived formal reading of the charge and remained free on bond. The chief magistrate said she would schedule a pre-trial conference for a date in October.

Adams is one of two local men charged with misdemeanor assault and battery in connection with the reported Aug. 26 attack on Traverse City Record-Eagle reporter Brendan Quealy. The other defendant is Joseph Michael Welsh, 51, of Traverse City, who pleaded not guilty Sept. 14, and is defended by Traverse City attorney Jeffrey Slocombe. The court has scheduled Welsh's pre-trial conference for Sept. 30.

Benedict told the court he'd advised Adams of the possible penalties associated with the charge (up to 93 days in jail and/or up to a $500 fine), and Rodgers added conditions to the continued interim bond granted Adams last week.

"The additional conditions would be you will have no threatening, intimidating, harassing or violent behavior towards any person," Rodgers said, adding Adams must be respectful of all care providers and court officials during his case and he must have no contact of any kind with Quealy.

"That means no phone calls, no messages through other people, no mail, you can't text message, nor through any social network have any contact with him. You will not be at any address that he is or may be," Rodgers said.

Benedict did not respond to a request for comment following Friday's hearing.

Reporter Quealy covered the Citizens Liberating Michigan meeting at the Silver Lake Recreation Area in Garfield Township because he expected the group to discuss personally protesting the Traverse City Area Schools student and staff mask mandate on the first day of school (Sept. 7). He called 9-1-1 to report he'd been assaulted after an organizer of the meeting challenged his presence, called him out for recording with his cellphone and told attendees to stand in front of him.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident and submitted its report to County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg. She authorized the assault or assault and battery complaint based on the report, security video from the park, and the reporter's cellphone audio.