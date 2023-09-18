Second man arrested in 2022 Grays Creek slaying

A second man has been charged in a February 2022 killing at an abandoned house in Grays Creek, a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

David Ray Bowman, 32, of Fayetteville, was booked into the Cumberland County jail Wednesday on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the Feb. 6, 2022 shooting death of Omar Hugh Sharif Baker, 40.

Michael David Schlegler, 38, of Charlotte, was booked on the same charge in December and is being held without bail, jail records show.

What the records say

According to the medical examiner's report, the Sheriff's Office learned that Baker had been shot about 7 p.m. Feb, 6 in the area of Doc Bennett Road after his girlfriend reportedly arrived at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with an undisclosed injury.

Following a search of the mostly rural area, deputies found Baker's body about 2:40 a.m. Feb. 7 in the kitchen of an abandoned house on Charles Thigpen Drive, the medical examiner's report and Schlegler's charging document said. He had been shot five times, including in the head, abdomen and chest, the autopsy report said.

The medical examiner's report noted that the Sheriff's Office recovered two different types of shell casings from the scene.

Bowman was extradited Wednesday to Cumberland County from Cobb County, Georgia, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

He'd been in custody there since Dec. 15, 2022, on Cobb County drug and weapon charges, records show. On Jan. 26, 2023, he pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of an officer and was sentenced to one year in jail, according to Georgia court records. Cobb County jail records listed his home address as being in the 1700 block of Charles Thigpen Drive in Cumberland County.

He is being held in the Cumberland County jail without bail, jail records show.

