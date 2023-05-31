Second man arrested after $40,000 worth of chicken breasts were stolen, SC cops say

Days after one man was arrested for his role in stealing thousands of dollars worth of chicken breasts, a second man has also been charged, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Antonio Nashawn Blackwell, 30, was charged with grand larceny, value of $10,000 or more, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

His arrest was announced days after Jeremy McFadden, 37, turned himself in to deputies at the sheriff’s office Friday on the same charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

McFadden and Blackwell stole of $40,000 worth of boneless chicken breasts from Pilgrim’s Pride meat processing plant, the sheriff’s office said. That’s the former Gold Kist facility in the 2000 block of U.S. 15, about 2.5 miles from the intersection with U.S. 521.

The theft happened May 9, according to the release.

Information about how all of that chicken was stolen, and what happened to it, was not available. There was no word if any more arrests are expected.

Both McFadden and Blackwell were taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, and each of the men were released after posting $20,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.