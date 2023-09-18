Second man arrested, accused of hanging antisemitic banner over I-4 overpass

A second man was arrested on Sunday accused of hanging an antisemitic banner over Interstate 4 in Orlando this summer.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Alachua County deputies arrested Anthony Altick, 36, on an FDLE warrant.

FDLE officials said Altick’s arrest stems from a June 10 incident where antisemitic banners were hung over along the Daryl Carter Parkway Bridge in Orlando. Officials said the banners were in violation of House Bill 269, which prohibits individuals from displaying or projecting images onto a building, structure, or property without permission.

Last week, officials said they arrested Jason Brown, 48, of Cape Canaveral, on a charge related to the same incident.

Read: Brevard County man accused of hanging swastikas, antisemitic banners on Orlando overpass

Officials said there are currently two outstanding arrest warrants for additional demonstrators who live out of state.

Officials said Altick will be charged with criminal mischief.

Read: 98-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard charged as an accessory to murder

