Second man arrested, charged in Whitehaven lounge shooting that left 10 injured, one dead

The Live Lounge in Memphis, Tenn., is pictured Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. One person was killed and 10 were injured early Sunday after a shooting at the nightclub, according to a news release from the Memphis Police Department posted on Twitter. Police responded to the Live Lounge at 12:43 a.m., according to the release. (Jasmine McCraven/Daily Memphian via AP)

A second person has been arrested and is charged with second-degree murder after a shooting at a nightclub Sunday morning that left 10 people injured and one dead.

Memphis Police Department said 21-year-old Ladarious Marion pulled the trigger on a rifle used in the shootings. He has also been charged with five counts of attempted second-degree murder and five counts of employment of a weapon during a dangerous felony.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, around 12:40 a.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at Live Lounge in Whitehaven. Six people were found on scene when officers arrive. One person was declared dead at the scene, MPD said.

Five other people were taken to various hospitals, MPD public information officer Sgt. Louis Brownlee said.

According to Brownlee, the man pronounced dead was 23 years old. The women injured were 21, 18, 25 and 22 years old and the men injured were 25, 19, 24, 30, 25 and 22 years old.

Five of the victims that were admitted to the hospital in non-critical condition have all been released, but the five in critical condition remain hospitalized.

Julius Michael Freeman, also 21 years old, surrendered to police Monday morning and police said he was the person to hand a rifle to Marion. Freeman also told police, according to his arrest affidavit, that he drove the car away from the lounge.

Freeman is due in court Tuesday morning.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis police says it has arrested second man in Whitehaven shooting