Second man arrested and charged in Williston shooting and burglary

Jan. 23—A second man has been arrested and charged in a Williston shooting and burglary incident.

Cameron Curtis Walker, 21, of Blackville, was arrested and charged with six counts of attempted murder, second-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On Jan. 12, Kadarrien Hutto, 20, of Williston, was arrested and charged with six counts of attempted murder, burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

A witness told police that around 12:33 a.m. Dec. 25, 2022, a white Toyota Tacoma was parked across the roadway on a side road in the 1300 block of Weeks Road, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. The witness said three Black males exited the Tacoma and went toward the storage containers on the property, the report said.

The witness said an alarm sounded and the three men left, the report said.

The witness told police the men began to shoot at the doorway where he and his family were standing, the report said.

Hutto and Walker are both listed as inmates in the Aiken County detention center.

Hutto has no bond, while Walker has a $135,000 bond.