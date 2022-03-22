Second man arrested in connection with Columbia apartment shooting that killed 1, hurt 4

A second man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one woman dead and injured four others at a downtown Columbia apartment complex.

The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of Dennis Tyon Williams, 24, who was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and aggravated breach of peace.

The department previously charged 23-year-old Kejuan Boyce of Columbia in the March 13 shooting at the Greene Crossing apartments in the 800 block of Pulaski Street. That’s just a block from Colonial Life Arena and near the Vista, a popular entertainment district in Columbia. Boyce was charged with murder and weapon possession during a violent crime.

Jamaica Dowling, a 20-year-old from Blythewood, died in the shooting. Her mother spoke with The State about her daughter’s life, saying Jamaica “belonged to a loving family, she had hopes, she had ambition. She just loved life.”

According to a news release from Columbia Police, “Williams is accused of witnessing the co-defendant Kejuan Boyce fire multiple rounds down a hallway inside the complex. As a result, the victim, identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office as Jamaica Dowling died. ... Williams failed to render aid to Ms. Dowling and didn’t call police to report the incident.”

The release also said Williams is also accused of “firing a weapon at a moving vehicle in the parking lot of the incident location, and driving Boyce away from the crime scene.”

Aside from Dowling, four others were shot in the incident but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Williams was in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon.