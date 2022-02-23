Second man arrested in connection with Peabody homicide

Feb. 23—PEABODY — A second man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Peabody man last month.

Donald Frost, 31, of Merrimac, was arrested on a warrant charging him with being an accessory after the fact to the Jan. 24 murder of Prince Thompson, 35, of Peabody.

Frost is also charged with armed robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle and larceny of property valued at $1,200 or less.

Peabody District Court Judge James Barretto entered not guilty pleas to the charges. He went along with a request to set bail at a total of $50,000 on the two cases.

The shooting took place on Wallis Street, just outside of downtown Peabody, officials said.

The alleged killer, Charles Burgess, 26, of Peabody, is currently being held without bail on murder and other charges.

During Burgess's arraignment last month, a prosecutor described some details of the incident, telling a judge that Burgess shot Thompson in the chest, then drove away in Thompson's vehicle with a second, masked man.

Burgess was arrested the following day in Boston.

It is not known whether Frost was the second man at the scene on the night of the killing. Prosecutor Stefanie Stanbro, after reaching an agreement on bail with a court-appointed attorney, did not offer any details of the case or of Frost's alleged role at his arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

She also filed a motion asking Barretto to impound, or seal from public view, the complaint and supporting documents, which include typically police reports or affidavits. Barretto granted the request.

Stanbro cited an "ongoing investigation" as the basis for her request.

A hearing for assignment of new counsel is scheduled for March 17; the court-appointed attorney on duty in Peabody Tuesday, Mark Gallant, does not handle Superior Court cases and also previously represented Burgess in an unrelated matter, creating a conflict of interest.

