Second man arrested in connection to shooting near Worcester Caribbean American Carnival

WORCESTER — A second man arrested in connection with a double shooting that took place near the Worcester Caribbean American Carnival at Institute Park in August, Worcester police say.

Chequan Griswold, 24, was arrested Dec. 29 in Boston on charges including armed assault with intent to murder after a "lengthy investigation," police say.

In August, police shut down the carnival early on Sunday after two innocent bystanders were shot near Institute Park.

Gunfire was exchanged between two men on Boynton Street at the intersection on Salisbury Street, police said at the time.

The shots caused a chaotic scene in and around the carnival, and officers located two victims, ages 15 and 23. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Griswold is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (firearm), assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (firearm), carrying a firearm without an FID card/license to carry, carrying a loaded firearm without an LTC, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

In September, Omar Molina was arrested in Holden in connection with the shooting. The arrest came after investigators received a tip about Molina's whereabouts.

Molina faces charges of armed assault with intent to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without an LTC (second offense) and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

According to prosecutors, Molina became a suspect after investigator studied surveillance video from near the park. Molina was seen in a conversation with a group of four others and was seen reaching into a bag and pulling out a firearm A member of the group reportedly shot toward Molina, prompting Molina to fire back.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Second man arrested in shooting near Worcester Caribbean Carnival