Second man arrested after deadly shooting of a Casselberry father, entertainment promoter

Casselberry police said a second suspect has been arrested in connection to a man’s death.

It has been more than two months since father and entertainment promoter Derek Cummings II was killed.

Police said Bobby Bridges surrendered in the case on Sunday.

They believe Bridges and Daquan Woods followed Cummings from a restaurant on South Orange Blossom Trail to his Casselberry apartment, where they tried to rob him and then gunned him down.

Detectives said surveillance video from a Home Depot store near the restaurant helped them determine that the suspects were driving a white Infiniti, which was seen following Cummings’ black Chevrolet Camaro as Cummings drove to his home.

Investigators do not think the suspects knew the victim.

