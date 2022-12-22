Second man arrested in death of man whose body was found in Lone Butte home

Dec. 21—The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office announced a second arrest Wednesday in the killing of Adan Ponce-Galdeano, whose body was found Dec. 6 in the garage of a Lone Butte home.

Angelo Martinez, 27, is charged with an open count of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery and tampering with evidence, the sheriff's office said in a news release. However, online court records do not show Martinez faces a robbery charge.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Martinez was arrested Tuesday.

Three deputies at the scene where Martinez was apprehended might have had secondary exposure to fentanyl because Martinez was suspected of using the drug at the time of his arrest, the sheriff added.

"Those deputies were examined and watched very closely," Mendoza said. "It was determined that they did not need ... to be transported for medical care, although they were checked out by emergency personnel."

Tuesday's arrest follows the Dec. 15 arrest of Manuel Rios Alderete, 35, who was charged with first-degree murder in Ponce-Galdeano's death, as well as conspiracy to commit murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit nonresidential burglary and receiving stolen property worth $250 or less.

Mendoza said Justin Romero, 40, who was arrested by Santa Fe police early Tuesday morning after he was accused of burglarizing a downtown gallery, also might be connected to Ponce-Galdeano's death.

Deputies found Romero with bullet wounds on both of his legs in late November, the sheriff said, and his office believes it is "very likely" Romero may have sustained the gunshots at the same location where Ponce-Galdeano was killed.

"This is a fluid and active investigation, and it seems like every day or every hour there's more information that's being learned by our detectives," Mendoza said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.