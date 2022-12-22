Second man arrested in homicide case of body found in Lone Butte home

Dec. 22—The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday it arrested a second suspect in the slaying of Adan Ponce-Galdeano, whose body was found Dec. 6 in the garage of a Lone Butte home.

Angelo Martinez, 27, is charged with an open count of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery and tampering with evidence, the sheriff's office said in a news release. However, online court records do not list the robbery charge.

An arrest warrant affidavit for Martinez — filed Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court — provides new details in the complicated homicide case, in which the sheriff's office has identified multiple suspects, so-called persons of interest and confidential sources in what investigators believe was a plot to steal a large sum of money assailants thought Ponce-Galdeano had hidden.

"This is a fluid and active investigation, and it seems like every day or every hour there's more information that's being learned by our detectives," Sheriff Adan Mendoza said.

Martinez — who had an unrelated warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear at a November hearing in Magistrate Court tied to a vehicle theft charge — was apprehended Tuesday, Mendoza said.

Three deputies at the scene of Martinez's arrest might have had secondary exposure to fentanyl because Martinez was suspected of using the drug at the time of his arrest, the sheriff added.

"Those deputies were examined and watched very closely," Mendoza said. "It was determined that they did not need ... to be transported for medical care, although they were checked out by emergency personnel."

Tuesday's arrest of Martinez follows the arrest last week of Manuel Rios Alderete, 35, who was charged with first-degree murder in Ponce-Galdeano's death, as well as conspiracy to commit murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit nonresidential burglary and receiving stolen property worth $250 or less.

Story continues

A confidential source told sheriff's office investigators Rios Alderete had arrived at his residence around Nov. 24 and was excited, claiming he had shot and killed Ponce-Galdeano because he had $90,000 in a storage shed, which Rios Alderete planned to steal, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Rios Alderete sent people to look for the money, the affidavit said, but they didn't find it.

The affidavit for Martinez's warrant said a detective interviewed Rios Alderete's roommate, Javier Cordero, on Dec. 15 — the day Rios Alderete was arrested.

Cordero told the detective he was awakened in the early morning Nov. 25 by people shouting at each other inside his home on Sycamore Loop. He went to the living room and found several men — Rios Alderete, Martinez, Michael Sweeney, Edgar Herrera, Justin Romero and Benito Alvidrez — yelling about an incident that had just occurred at Sweeney's home.

"The subjects ... were talking about how they were struggling to restrain [Ponce-Galdeano] when gunshots started going off and [Ponce-Galdeano] fell to the ground," the affidavit said. "[Martinez] and [Herrera] were arguing saying they killed [Ponce-Galdeano] because they were the ones that put the plastic bag over his head."

The detective interviewed another confidential source Tuesday, who said he was asked to attend a meeting Nov. 24 at Sweeney's home on Sunset Circle to be a "peacekeeper." The source was told Sweeney, Rios Alderete and Ponce-Galdeano were meeting to discuss a "large debt" Sweeney owed Ponce-Galdeano, according to the affidavit.

When the source arrived, the affidavit said, he saw "numerous other individuals" throughout the house. Sweeney had given the men guns and told them to hide.

An argument broke out between Sweeney, Rios Alderete and Ponce-Galdeano, according to the affidavit, and after it became heated the other men stationed around the house revealed themselves.

"[Ponce-Galdeano] began trying to flee the residence, fighting his way around the house with the others including Angelo Martinez chasing him. The source was trying to calm things down when [Rios] Alderete, Sweeney, Angelo Martinez and another male began shooting," the affidavit said.

Ponce-Galdeano was shot numerous times, the affidavit said, but was still alive as the assailants went through his pockets. Rios Alderete then ordered Martinez and Herrera to get rid of Ponce-Galdeano's body, the source told detectives.

"Angelo Martinez saw that [Ponce-Galdeano] was breathing, so [he] took a plastic bag and put it over [Ponce-Galdeano's] head and suffocated him until he stopped breathing," the affidavit said.

The source said Martinez shot him twice in the legs during the incident.

Deputies found 40-year-old Justin Romero with bullet wounds on both of his legs in late November while looking for a stolen truck. Mendoza said his office believes it is "very likely" Romero may have been shot at the house where Ponce-Galdeano was killed.

The sheriff confirmed Romero — also known by the street name "Gumby," according to the affidavit — is the same man arrested by Santa Fe police early Tuesday after he was accused of burglarizing a downtown gallery.

"We were actually actively looking for Mr. Romero when the Santa Fe Police Department made their arrest in reference to the burglary," Mendoza said. "We did speak to Mr. Romero [after his arrest] and, you know, it's still an active investigation."

Mendoza said investigators are still vetting witness statements to determine whether Romero is a "victim or a suspect" in the incident in which Ponce-Galdeano was killed.

Zachary Rhoades, 35, was enlisted to dispose of Ponce-Galdeano's body, according to the affidavit. He picked it up at Sweeney's home and drove it in a Chevrolet Silverado to 30A Arroyo Coyote Road in Lone Butte, where he is accused of holding residents at gunpoint and forcing them to store Ponce-Galdeano's body in their garage.

Rhoades was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Sweeney's home Dec. 15 after noticing similarities between a comforter at the home captured in police body camera footage during a response to a domestic dispute in April and the comforter used to wrap Ponce-Galdeano's body.

Santa Fe police also had been surveilling the residence in recent weeks and said Sweeney's vehicle was in the driveway with Ponce-Galdeano's vehicle, the affidavit said.

Investigators found the carpet in Sweeney's dining room "extremely dirty," except for one area that seemed to have been thoroughly cleaned.

"It was noticeable where the cleaning stopped and it was in one concentrated area. The carpet had a cut made into it and an unknown white powder was placed under the carpet," the affidavit said.

A sheriff's office crime scene technician found blood in multiple areas around Sweeney's house, according to the affidavit. The padding under the dining room carpet was soaked with blood, along with the concrete underneath. Blood was also found on the corner of a dining room chair, in the living room, on Christmas ornaments and on an air freshener adjacent to the dining room.

A red spool of wire was found inside Sweeney's garage that matched the wire found around Ponce-Galdeano's body when it was discovered, the affidavit said. Distinct trash bags also were found at the home which "exactly matched" the bag found over Ponce-Galdeano's head.

The sheriff's office has not yet arrested Sweeney, 30, who is charged with an open count of murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, according to online court records. Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Additional suspects in the plot to kill Ponce-Galdeano and cover up his death could face charges.

"There are people of interest or possible suspects that we have been attempting to locate, that we have located and we're still looking for," Mendoza said.