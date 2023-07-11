Second man arrested in May Fayetteville slaying caught on camera

A Fayetteville man was arrested Tuesday in a fatal May shooting caught on camera, police said.

Laurence Williams, 20, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon in the death of Joseph Walton, 37. Walton was gunned down in the 4900 block of Schmidt Street off Bragg Boulevard in plain view of city-owned cameras shortly before 4 p.m., May 22, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Williams was arrested by members of the department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, seven weeks after Jeavon McCoy, 18, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting, the release said.

A still from a city of Fayetteville camera shows the moments before a Fayetteville man was fatally shot in the 4900 block of Schmidt Street on Monday, May 22, 2023. Laurence Williams, 20, was arrested Tuesday in the killing.

Surveillance footage from a nearby 365 Mart on Bragg Boulevard captured images of McCoy and another man inside the convenience store before the shooting, according to McCoy’s arrest warrant. Officer Alexandria Pecia said Tuesday that Williams is believed to be the man seen with McCoy in the footage.

In a bid to identify the suspects, still images taken from the city camera and released by the Police Department showed the same two men on Schmidt Street moments before the shooting as a man presumed to be Walton walked in front of them.

Williams is being held without bail in the Cumberland County jail, according to a news release.

