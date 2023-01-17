Second man arrested for murder of University of Memphis student

A second man has been charged with the murder of a University of Memphis student who was reported missing just a day before his graduation.

Cassius Clay Bryant Jr., 22, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, tampering with/fabricating evidence and false offense report.

Memphis Police said that Bryant is the second person responsible for the murder of Barshay Wilson, a nursing student at the University of Memphis.

Wilson was reported missing on December 10, 2022. According to witnesses, Wilson received a phone call and walked out of a house on Green Drive that day.

About 90 minutes later, members of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire call on US Highway 70 in Arlington and found Bryant’s 2015 Chevrolet Camaro burnt.

Two days later, Wilson’s body was found near Bryant’s burned-out car.

On January 6, 2023, Memphis Police arrested Vincent Patterson, 22, and Patterson admitted to stealing Wilson’s marijuana, burning the Camaro and dumping Wilson’s body nearby, according to court records.

Vincent Patterson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and tempering with evidence.

Bryant was then indicted for Wilson’s murder on January 12 and taken into custody on Monday, January 16, court records show.

