Second man arrested in October shooting death

Mar. 11—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been arrested on a charge of murder in connection with the October shooting of Quincy Malone.

The Anderson Police Department arrested Damareyon K. Robinson, 18, 2200 block of Jefferson Street, on a warrant Wednesday.

Malone died of a single gunshot wound to the chest at his residence on the northeast corner of 21st and Morton streets.

Robinson is the second person charged with murder in the death of Malone.

Kyrell Cole, 17, was arrested last November and is awaiting trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 3.

Both Cole and Robinson are being detained at the Madison County Jail without bond.

Robinson was located and arrested by U.S. Marshals and the Fishers Police Department while investigating an unrelated incident, and APD detectives were contacted.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Detective Josh Senseney, Cole and Robinson went to Malone's house to see about trading guns.

A witness, inside the residence at the time, said Cole displayed a handgun and commented that it was loaded.

The witness told investigators that Cole attempted to get Malone to fire the weapon outside the door, which Malone declined to do.

At some point, another man entered the residence and Robinson reportedly said to the witness "Don't move."

When the witness turned, she saw Robinson pointing a handgun at Malone's chest and then fired the weapon.

Malone yelled "Get down" to the witness, and she noticed Cole pointing a gun at Malone. She heard several more gunshots.

The court document states there were four suspects, but only two have been identified.

At the time, an area resident said he was walking home from work and noticed two men standing in an alley to the north of 21st Street. The man said he went into his house and heard four gunshots and then observed two men running down the alley.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.