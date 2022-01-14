Second man arrested in 'Operation Dear John' DPS operation

A second Wichita Falls man was arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution during an undercover Texas Department of Public Safety operation.

According to allegations provided in an arrest warrant:

On Sept. 2, a special agent with the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Divisions conducted a one-day operation to target people attempting to solicit prostitutes online. The purposed was to combat human trafficking.

“Operation Dear John” was conducted at a hotel in Wichita Falls.

James Dixon III responded to an ad and agreed to pay money in exchange for sexual acts. Dixon placed numerous calls to the undercover officer, who was posing as a prostitute, and he seemed cautious.

Dixon repeatedly asked the undercover officer if they were law enforcement. Dixon also sent a photograph to the undercover officer holding up three fingers and requested the undercover officer do the same to verify the undercover officer was a real person and female. The special agent monitored text messages between Dixon and the undercover officer in which Dixon agreed to pay money for sexual favors.

Dixon arrived at a hotel and was arrested by officers for Solicitation of Prostitution. It was also discovered Dixon is a registered sex offender.

More: Wichita Falls men charged with solicitation of prostitution after Texas DPS operation

Because of COVID pandemic conditions at the jail, Dixon was released, and a warrant was issued for his arrest later. Police arrested him Wednesday.

He is charged with Solicitation of Prostitution. His bond was set at $5,000 by a judge.

According to a previous Times Record News report, the undercover operation netted one other arrest.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Second man arrested during 'Operation Dear John' DPS operation