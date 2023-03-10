Second man arrested in shooting that killed father, injured wife and daughter in south Macon

Police arrested a second man Thursday in the south Macon triple shooting that killed a convenience store owner and injured his wife and daughter in January, officials said.

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Shaun Mills, 37, Thursday in Calhoun County, Alabama in connection with the killing of Pinalkumar Patel, 52, and the assault of his wife Rupalben and daughter Bhakti, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The shooting happened Jan. 20 when Mills and two other men allegedly followed Pinalkumar to his home on Thoroughbred Lane from his job at an east Macon convenience store and confronted his family with guns.

Pinalkumar died from multiple gunshot wounds. Rupalben and Bhakti were shot in the legs and injured.

Marshals charged Mills with felony murder and held him at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama, the statement said. He awaits extradition to Jones County, where he faces other charges before his crimes in Bibb County.

Mills is the second man charged in the case after his brother, 40-year-old Terrell Mills, was charged with the same crimes Jan. 31. Jones County deputies arrested Terrell for another crime before Bibb sheriff’s deputies named him as a suspect.

After an interview with Mills, the Bibb sheriff’s office charged him with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Terrell and Shaun were both wanted for armed robbery and home invasion in Jones County, the Jones sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook Thursday.

It was unclear whether the third masked assailant in the shooting had been identified or arrested.