Sep. 14—ELKHART — A second Elkhart County man has been charged with helping dispose of a body following an April 2021 murder.

Cody Clements, 22, is charged with assisting in a murder, a Level 5 felony, in court documents filed Monday. Police say he helped cover up the killing of 55-year-old Shane Nguyen by buying the trash bags his dismembered body was found in.