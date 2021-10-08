Second man charged with attempted murder in July Motel 6 shooting

Oct. 8—A South St. Paul man is the latest to be charged with attempted first-degree murder in the July shooting at a Rochester motel where police found more than a dozen shell casings.

Antoine Montrell Goodman, 31, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with attempted premeditated first-degree murder and second-degree assault. A second man, 31-year-old Tiron Chayvon Brown, of Kasson, was charged in the case in August.

Police were called about 2:15 a.m. July 17 to the Motel 6 at 2107 W. Frontage Road for a report of shots fired. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back.

Officers found about 12 bullet holes in the motel room. The shell casings officers found on scene were of two calibers, suggesting that two people were shooting, according to the criminal complaint. None of the people police spoke with that night identified a shooter.

Over the course of the investigation, officers talked to a person who believed Brown was one of the shooters; Brown had recently threatened the person's life.

Surveillance footage outside of Motel 6 captured the shooting. Police compared the video with surveillance footage from a second motel where Brown is alleged to have rented a room about an hour after the shooting. Police allege Brown and Goodman were seen in both videos wearing the same clothes.

Goodman's vehicle, a 2008 red Buick Lucerne, also was allegedly seen on surveillance at both motels.

"A search warrant was drafted and executed on Brown's residence, where a round of 9mm ammunition was found inside Brown's jacket, hanging just inside the front door," the criminal complaint states. "A search warrant was drafted and executed on Brown's cellular phone revealed more than a dozen communications between Brown and Goodman on July 17."

Brown was initially charged with felony threats of violence. An amended criminal complaint was filed on Aug. 12 charging him with premeditated attempted first-degree murder, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm-conviction or adjudicated delinquent for a crime of violence and terroristic threats. All four are felonies.

At his first appearance on those charges, Judge Christina Stevens ordered Brown released on conditions included that he not have contact with the alleged victim. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 13. A motion to dismiss the charges was filed on Aug. 30 by Brown's attorney, William French, arguing there was no probable cause to believe Brown committed the offenses he is charged with and that police committed an illegal arrest.

Goodman made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court Friday morning. Judge Kathy Wallace set conditional bail at $250,000 and unconditional bail at $500,000. Goodman's next court date is scheduled for Oct. 21.