Second man charged in connection to 2022 fatal Rockford shooting

A second man has been charged in connection with a Rockford homicide last year.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's office filed first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges against Tyree Scott, 26, of Rockford.

The charges stem from a shooting near 11th Street and 6th Avenue in April 2022. Deontay Turner, 19, died from his injuries in the shooting, according to police.

Scott is the second person to be charged in connection to this homicde.

Earlier this year, Rockford police announced the arrest of Dylan Denham, 26, who was arrested in Lee County, Florida and charged with first-degree murder.

Police said Scott is already in custody on unrelated charges.

Police have not said if there are any other suspects in the shooting.

