Second man charged in connection with armed robbery at a Wilmington Burger King

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has charged a second man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a Burger King in Ogden earlier this year.

According to a news release Friday from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on February 7, 2023. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Burger King in Ogden, located in the 7200 block of Market Street, shortly before 7 p.m. A suspect entered the building, brandished a firearm and demanded money before leaving in an unknown direction. Deputies later intercepted a vehicle matching the suspect’s in Dutch Square, and two suspects fled on foot.

According to the release, on Aug. 14, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Derreck Cordearo Edge on the charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.

“Evidence collection and a thorough investigation played a vital role in obtaining these warrants,” the release stated.

With the assistance of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant at a known address for Edge on Aug. 16. During the search, Edge was taken into custody and is in the New Hanover County Detention Facility under a $500,000 secured bond.

In February, detectives charged the other suspect, Maurice Lamar Johnson, with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping. He received a $325,000 secured bond.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Second man charged with Burger King armed robbery in Wilmington