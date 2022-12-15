Second man charged in connection with downtown Frederick shootout

Dec. 15—Police have arrested a man they said was the second person involved in a shootout in downtown Frederick on Friday night.

David Gray, 32, of Frederick, has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, use of a firearm in a violent crime, possession of a loaded handgun on person, and possession of a loaded handgun after being convicted of a felony, according to online court records.

Online court records had no attorney listed for Gray as of Wednesday.

The other man involved, Atu Abasi Adeyemi, 50, of Hagerstown, was arrested Friday after the shootout.

At around 8:20 p.m. Friday, Frederick police responded to reports of gunfire in the first block of South Market Street near West All Saints Street, a news release from the department said.

Calls to 911 described a confrontation between two people that escalated into the two exchanging gunfire, the release said.

Charging documents said that surveillance footage showed Adeyemi hiding behind a car on South Market Street and exchanging gunfire with a man, identified as Gray, who was on the other side of the street.

Adeyemi fled and ran down West All Saints Street, charging documents said. He passed Cpl. Daniel Sullivan, who was driving down West All Saints Street in his patrol vehicle. Sullivan exited his car and told Adeyemi to stop.

Adeyemi turned left onto Ice Street, and Sullivan followed, charging documents said. Adeyemi ran into a parking area between houses and hid behind a vehicle. Sullivan shot his gun twice and told Adeyemi to show his hands, authorities said.

Adeyemi complied and came out from behind the vehicle. He followed Sullivan's orders to get on the ground, according to charging documents. A 9-mm handgun reportedly was found near the car Adeyemi hid behind.

Police said they found a 9-mm bullet and 6 grams of crack cocaine were found in Adeyemi's pocket.

