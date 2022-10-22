Second man charged in connection with Nashua hammer attack

Oct. 22—Police have charged a second man in connection with an attack with a hammer in August in Nashua.

Manuel Rodriguez Figueroa, 45, of Nashua, was arrested Saturday for what police say was his role in a robbery that ended with another man beating a victim in the face with a hammer.

The alleged hammer-wielder, Jonathan Vargas, was arrested and charged with assault in late August. Police said further investigation led them to Rodriguez, who has been charged with criminal liability to robbery — a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment of his severe injuries, but police said he survived the ordeal.

Rodriguez was released on cash bail for appearance Nov. 17 in Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua.