Second man charged in connection to shooting death in Myrtle Beach, police say

A man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Myrtle Beach, police said.

Ryan Harrell, 24, was arrested Thursday in the Jan. 5 shooting near Grey Street, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. A bond hearing was scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Bilal Harris, 42, died from gunshot wounds at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center a few days after the shooting, according to Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Police said officers attempted to arrest Harrell on Tuesday but he eluded them when he drove off, hitting a police patrol sports utility vehicle and another vehicle before abandoning his car and fleeing on foot, according to a press release sent to The Sun News.

He got away, but police located him on Thursday and arrested him outside of the city with help from the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, State Law Enforcement Division and Horry County Police Department.

Harrell is facing several charges, including failure to stop for a law enforcement vehicle, a weapons charge and drug charges from a separate incident on Jan. 18.

Patrick Anthony Brave, 28, has also been charged with murder and first-degree burglary in connection with the shooting.

This is the first homicide of the year in Myrtle Beach.