Second man charged in December shooting

Feb. 10—A man arrested for burglary connected to a Jan. 18 break-in in Brunswick is now also facing aggravated assault charges for his alleged role in a December shooting allegedly setup through an online dating app, Brunswick police said Thursday.

Earnest Grant, 21, of Brunswick, was allegedly an accomplice to Laronce Chambliss Jr., 20, of Brunswick, in a shooting on Dec. 28 in which the Brunswick Police Department say Grant and Chambliss approached another man they arranged to meet on the Grinder dating app, demanded money and shot him.

The victim survived after being wounded in the shoulder during the incident. Grant and Chambliss got away with his wallet, police said.

Grant is now facing charges of aggravated assault, robbery and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime associated with the shooting.

Grant and Chambliss were originally arrested on Jan. 31 for their alleged roles in a burglary on Jan. 18 in the 3300 block of Johnston Street in which they are accused of stealing a Sony PS, Sony PSP games, and a .38 caliber revolver. Both were charged with burglary. Chambliss was charged at that time with aggravated assault and robbery connected to the Dec. 28 shooting.

Both men were still being held in Glynn County Detention Center on Thursday.