Second man charged in February shooting

Mar. 15—A second man has been charged in connection with a February shooting in the area of West Fifth Street and Foust Avenue.

City police officers arrested Eric Paul Burroughs, 24, of Owensboro, on Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Crittenden Street.

Officers looking for Burroughs in connection with the Feb. 25 shooting located him at the apartment complex, where Burroughs locked himself inside and refused to come out.

Reports say detectives contacted Burroughs while officers sealed off the street to the north and south and the Emergency Response Team responded to the area. Burroughs peacefully left the apartment after about two hours of negotiation and was taken into custody, reports said.

Two men where shot in the Feb. 25 incident. Investigators believe the men were together in a vehicle when they were shot. One of the men was found in the 2400 block of West Third Street, and the other drove two blocks before crashing his vehicle, reports say.

Both were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health and released.

Burroughs was charged with first-degree assault in connection with the shooting. Last week, detectives also charged Timothy A. Hinton, 23, homeless, with first-degree assault in connection with the shooting.

Both Burroughs and Hinton were being held Tuesday in the Daviess County Detention Center.