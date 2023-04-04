The second man charged in Jared Bridegan’s murder pleaded not guilty

The husband of Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife, who is accused in Bridegan’s murder, appeared in court in Duval County Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday’s quick court hearing, Mario Fernandez Saldana entered not guilty pleas for all four charges.

Fernandez Saldana faces other counts, including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse.

He is married to Bridegan’s ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Gernandez. She has not been charged in connection with the case, and she told Action News Jax in an exclusive interview last year that she had nothing to do with her ex-husband’s death.

The man who investigators say conspired with Fernandez-Saldana and actually shot Bridegan, Henry Tenon, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is cooperating with authorities.

Law enforcement officials are continuing to investigate the case.

A week after law enforcement announced Fernandez-Saldana’s arrest, he was denied bond.

Mario Fernandez Saldana’s next court date will be Wednesday, May 3rd.

