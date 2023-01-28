Second man charged in Jefferson Twp. home invasion

Jan. 27—A Moscow man faces charges after state police say he set up a home invasion robbery last month in Jefferson Twp.

Frank Howe, 54, 19 Madison Estate, was charged this week as a conspirator on counts of robbery, burglary and theft. Howe worked as a caretaker for Dominick Christiano, whose Little Lake Road home was the target of the Dec. 27 break-in, state police at Dunmore said.

Police said Todd D. Kitchen, 59, smashed in a window with a pistol and chased a housekeeper through the home, threatening to kill her if she did not tell him the location of a safe.

The woman managed to escape and called 911. By the following day, state police had a warrant for Kitchen's arrest on charges including robbery, burglary, simple assault and terroristic threats. He turned himself in Dec. 29.

State police identified Kitchen by connecting him to items found in a backpack he dropped at the scene. Using footage from nearby surveillance cameras, they determined a truck belonging to Howe was in the area and Kitchen was inside the vehicle.

Howe, state police said, acknowledged he and Kitchen drove around Scranton for a few hours until Kitchen mentioned driving to Christiano's home.

At first, Kitchen told investigators Howe had no knowledge he planned to commit a robbery.

By Tuesday, he wanted to amend that statement.

In an interview with Trooper Ryan Kearney, Kitchen recounted he was recently scammed out of money and expressed his woes to Howe. Howe knew of a safe they could hit.

Howe drove Kitchen to within a block of Christiano's house and told him no one should be home. Kitchen would break in and he and Howe would split the loot 50/50, police said.

Things went wrong. The housekeeper turned out to be at the home.

As Kitchen fled from the scene, he left behind a backpack that contained a prybar, a Luzerne County bus pass and two bottles of methadone the state police learned he filled three days earlier at a treatment center in Wilkes-Barre.

Story continues

Howe was upset Kitchen lost his backpack and that he returned empty-handed, he told investigators.

Kitchen remained jailed Friday in Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail. Howe is free on $20,000 bail.

Howe and Kitchen have preliminary hearings scheduled Feb. 7.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.