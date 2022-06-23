A second man is charged with murder in connection with double slaying in south Wichita

A second man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a double homicide in south Wichita in February.

Justin Macormac, 25, of Wichita, was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, according to Sedgwick County district court records.

Macormac and 20-year-old Brandon Prouse Jr. are accused in a shooting that left Bonnie Galloway, 38, and Connor O’ Callaghan, 30, dead at a home in the 2100 block of S. Erie on Feb. 13, former police spokesman Charley Davidson said in a previous news release.

Prouse has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in commission of a felony. He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 10.

An affidavit released by district court gives this account of the deaths:

Prouse, Galloway and O’ Callaghan knew each other. Galloway and O’ Callaghan had been sleeping in a shed behind a home in the 2100 block of S. Erie with permission of the man who lived in the home, the document says.

Investigators went through the man’s phone and saw that he had told Galloway shortly after midnight that Prouse lost a couple things and believed they were in the shed. He then told Galloway that “some people had looked in the shed and not seen anything.”

Around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, officers were dispatched to the home and found Galloway and O’ Callaghan, who had been shot multiple times. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show that Macormac has prior convictions for robbery and eluding law enforcement.