Second man charged with murder in killing of Wake County deputy

A second man is now accused of murder in the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd this month.

Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 25, was indicted Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge in Byrd’s death. The deputy died from multiple gunshot wounds Aug. 12 on a rural road in southeastern Wake County.

On Thursday, his older brother, Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, was also charged with killing Byrd, a K-9 officer and 13-year veteran of the sheriff’s department. He also faces a failure to appear charge related to a previous charge of driving while his license was revoked, Wake County jail records showed.

If convicted of murder, the brothers would face a sentence of life in prison or the death penalty. District Attorney Lorrin Freeman has said she will decide whether to seek the death penalty in 90 days.

Byrd, 48, was found outside his unmarked Sheriff’s Office SUV around 1 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, near a gas station on Auburn Knightdale and Battle Bridge roads. He was wearing a protective vest, and his canine partner, Sasha, was still in the SUV.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry said Byrd had responded to a domestic incident in that area around 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.

After deputies respond to a call, they typically pull off to a safe location and enter their notes from the incident, which Byrd did, Curry said. At some point, dispatch tried to check in with Byrd, but he didn’t respond, Curry said. Deputies tracked his vehicle, and another deputy sent to the location found Byrd’s body, Curry said.

Before the murder charge, Alder Marin-Sotelo was being held last week in Forsyth County on a federal charge of “possession of a firearm by an illegal alien” that stemmed from a 2021 traffic stop by a state trooper in Chapel Hill.

How were they identified

Multiple state, local and federal agencies helped the Wake County Sheriff’s Office in identifying and arresting the men.

The brothers were stopped and taken into federal custody in Burke County on Aug. 16 as they were traveling westbound on Interstate 40 in a black Chevrolet Tahoe and a gold Cadillac Escalade.

The two men were identified after federal officials were able to analyze cell phone usage in the area where Byrd was found dead and narrow down the suspects, a person familiar with the investigation said.

Once federal officials identified the suspects and their location, they put them under surveillance and followed them to Burke County, where they were taken into custody on federal detainers.

