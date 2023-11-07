Second man charged after murder of man in Renfrew common close

A second person has been arrested and charged after the murder of a man who was found in a common close in Renfrew.

Alastair Campbell, 52, died shortly after being discovered seriously injured at flats on Renfield Street at abut 03:00 on Monday 30 October.

A 35-year-old man charged in connection with his death is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

James Cook, 47, was previously charged with murder and attempted robbery when he appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court.

He made no plea or declaration and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.