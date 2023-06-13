Second man charged with murder in May 12 slaying in King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood

A second man has been arrested in connection with the the May 12 shooting death of a 28-year-old in the city's King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood.

Charles Calaway, 30, was arrested Saturday in Norton, Virginia, and charged with murder for the shooting death of 28-year-old Javon Tucker.

A week after the slaying, Davon Robinson, 32, of the Southeast Side, was arrested for the killing after allegedly admitting to Columbus homicide detectives that he fired multiple shots at a man while holding a firearm in each hand. Robinson also was identified on surveillance video.

A Columbus police crime scene analyst marks shell casings with small number yellow triangles to replace orange cones at the scene of a fatal shooting on May 12 at 18th Street and Mount Vernon Avenue in the city's King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood.

Police did not release the relationship between the men and their victim, nor a possible motive for the violence.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, around 1:30 p.m. on May 12, Robinson and another person took firearms out of Robinson's vehicle and got into a secondary vehicle. The two drove to a business on the 1000 block of Atcheson Street in the city's King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood and waited for Tucker to exit the business.

After Tucker came outside and crossed Mount Vernon Avenue into the parking lot of an apartment complex, Robinson and the other person got out of the vehicle they were in and fired multiple shots at Tucker and a person with him.

Tucker and the other man he was with were both found shot in the parking lot. Tucker died at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center. The second man, who is 31, was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

Evidence at the scene showed the shots were fired steps away from the Children R Us Daycare, where young children were taking a nap, according to an employee. Tucker had run into the parking lot of the Atcheson Place Lofts before he collapsed.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Second man charged in May 12 killing near daycare