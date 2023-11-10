Second man charged over rape on Brighton beach

Two men in total have been charged in connection with the attack on Brighton beach

A second man has been charged in connection with the rape of a woman on Brighton beach.

The woman in her 40s reported being attacked by two men on 10 September between 02:00 and 05:30 BST, close to the Kings Road arches.

A 22-year-old man from London has been charged with rape and theft, following his arrest on 1 November.

On Monday, he appeared at Lewes Crown Court and has since been released on bail.

A 36-year-old man from London was also charged with rape in relation to the investigation and was remanded in custody.

Both will appear in court again on 26 February.

