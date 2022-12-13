Second man charged in Oxford's Piedmont Ave. shooting

Dec. 13—OXFORD — Authorities have arrested and charged a second man in connection with an Oct. 22 shooting on Piedmont Avenue in Oxford that injured six people, among them an 18-month-old child.

Jamal Antonio Royster, 31, of Oxford faces one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and was held in Charlotte's Mecklenburg County Jail pending a $500,000 secured bond.

Oxford police said the State Bureau of Investigation and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers arrested Royster on Dec. 6 in Charlotte.

Their announcement referred to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police using their "SRT team" in the operation, but that common synonym for special-weapons and tactics teams is not one the Charlotte-Mecklenburg department uses.

Royster's arrest followed that of Mario Demeatris Harris, 32, who faces four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in connection with the Piedmont Avenue shooting.

Both men are convicted felons, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety's offender database.

Harris' record includes a conviction for robbery with a dangerous weapon, and Royster served a little more than eight months in prison in 2014 and 2015 for possessing Schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute and maintaining a place to trade in drugs.

In a Facebook posting about the arrest, Oxford police said Royster had been "out on bond on 13 unrelated charges from Mecklenburg and Vance counties" at the time of the Piedmont Avenue shooting.

The Oct. 22 shooting occurred during what had been a community "celebration of life" for the victim of a traffic accident. About 100 people were present when gunfire broke out at about 9:30 p.m., and Oxford Police Chief Pat Ford has said "was just random as far as who was hit."

Ford couldn't be reached for comment on whether more arrests are pending, but her department said the investigation is continuing. The charges announced so far cover five assaults, one fewer than the number of people wounded.

