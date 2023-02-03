Second man charged with stealing $800 in quarters from laundromat

Feb. 3—A second Northern Cambria man was charged in the burglary of an Ebensburg laundromat, where he and an accomplice allegedly made off with $800 in quarters, authorities said.

Northern Cambria police charged Austin James Noll, 24, of the 3700 block of Crawford Avenue, with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

According to a complaint affidavit, surveillance videos reportedly show Cameron Joseph Legros, 32, enter Rouse's Laundromat in the 3900 block of Bigler Avenue on Jan. 20 carrying a black bag, a crow bar and a bold cutter.

Legros allegedly cut the lock on two machines and collected the quarters. The video shows a second man, later identified as Noll, standing outside as a lookout, the affidavit said.

Noll walked into the business and allegedly grabbed the bag of quarters, the crow bar and bolt cutter and walked out. The two men walked south on Bigler Avenue.

Noll and Legros will answer the charges before District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings.