Second man charged on suspicion of murder in 14-year-old Savanah Quintero’s June slaying

A New Lenox man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenage girl in June and an unrelated August shooting, according to Chicago police and the Great Lakes Regional Task Force, which made the arrest.

Michael Aguirre, 26, was the second person charged on suspicion of shooting Savanah Quintero, 14, June 2 in the 1700 block of West 48th Street in Back of the Yards.

Aguirre is expected to appear before a judge later Wednesday for a bond hearing.

At the end of June, Edgar Martinez was charged with firing the shot that killed Quintero. Martinez, 17, had been a high school senior with no record. Because of the seriousness of the charge, he was transferred to adult court and a judge granted the prosecution’s request that he be denied bail.

Quintero, a seventh-grader, had been walking with her boyfriend on West 48th Street when three people approached her, described as wearing all black clothing, and asked if she was in a gang, according to a police report.

Quintero cursed at the group and entered a store. When she exited, they approached again and asked if she was part of the Latin Saints street gang. She told them that she wasn’t but her mother was, according to prosecutors at Martinez’s bond hearing. In response, they replied, “We’re Saint killers,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Eugene Wood in court.

Martinez took a handgun from another member of the group and fired two shots at Quintero, hitting her in the back of the head, prosecutors said during Martinez’s hearing. She died three days after being taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Although prosecutors contend Martinez pulled the trigger, under the state’s felony murder law a person who commits a crime that could reasonably lead to someone’s death also can be charged with murder.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Aguirre also has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the nonfatal shooting of a 21-year-old man Aug. 19 in the 10200 Block of South State Street in Fernwood.

Aguirre was arrested Monday in the 700 block of South Kostner Avenue in Lawndale by members of the task force.

Check back for updates.