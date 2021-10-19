Second man charged in Victory Park beating case that resulted in death

Oct. 19—Manchester police have charged a second man with the beating of a victim who died in the hospital days after the assault, police announced Tuesday.

Brandon McNeil, 31, was charged with the second-degree assault of Brian Berlo, 57, at Victory Park.

Police discovered Berlo unconscious on Sept. 30. He was transported to Elliot Hospital, where he died days later.

Brandon Gomez, 26, faces a charge of first-degree assault in the case. Police said all charges are subject to change "based on further development in the investigation."